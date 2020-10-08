North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney. (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)

Vancouver Island MP’s proposal in support of veterans rejected by MPs in House of Commons

NDP MP and Veterans Critic Rachel Blaney had proposed that veterans be excused from CERB payments until they receive their disability benefits

Vancouver Island MP and NDP Critic for Veterans Rachel Blaney’s proposal suggesting veterans be excused from repaying Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) until after their disability benefits are processed has been rejected today by MP’s in the House of Commons.

Blaney presented a motion to ensure veterans are not required to repay CERB they’ve received until after their disability benefits has been processed and paid by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

In a statement Blaney said that,”Incredibly, Members of Parliament from each of the other three recognized parties rejected the proposal.”

According to Blaney, veterans applied to CERB because there was a severe backlog in receiving their disability benefits. Previously the North Island- Powell River MP has asked federal Minister of Veteran affairs Lawrence MacAulay to not fine the veterans not characterize their claims as fraudulent.

READ MORE: Veterans should not be punished for getting CERB’ – MP Rachel Blaney

“The federal government has been failing them so badly, these veterans had to apply for the CERB just to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads.”

There are currently over 45,000 veterans waiting for their disability benefit applications to be processed. A recent Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) report requested by Blaney confirmed that clearing the backlog in a year would require VAC to retain all their current temporary hires and hire an additional 392 staff.

The motion Blaney tabled today took the PBO report into account and sought to ensure that an additional injustice wouldn’t be piled on for those veterans in urgent need, already being treaded unfairly by the Canadian government.

“The Minister’s current plan is to clear ‘most of the backlog by 2022.’ Veterans shouldn’t have to wait any longer than they already have to get the help they are owed. These are people who have served this country, and now they’re just doing what they can to navigate a broken system,” said Blaney.

“The CERB was a chance for vets to support themselves and their families while getting the treatments they need. Veterans are absolutely not responsible for the situation at VAC and shouldn’t be forced to pay for the governments mistakes.”

Veterans affairs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds double COVID-19 fund for abused women to $100 million
Next story
Old boat docked near Harbledown Island raises environmental concerns for B.C. First Nations

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

Potential exposure at the school occurred Sept. 28

Vancouver Island MP’s proposal in support of veterans rejected by MPs in House of Commons

NDP MP and Veterans Critic Rachel Blaney had proposed that veterans be excused from CERB payments until they receive their disability benefits

SRD looks into splitting hearings covering OCP and rezoning amendments

Move would also allow directors to claim compensation for two meetings, where previously unable

Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue teams join forces to rescue injured mountaineers

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Old boat docked near Harbledown Island raises environmental concerns for B.C. First Nations

Guardian watchmen have asked province to help dispose the boat before it sinks and causes problems for nearby sensitive habitats

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

The plan for BC Hydro is to start converting lights in November

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Most Read