Vancouver Island Mounties shut down ‘problem drug house’ to sound of cheers

Neighbours cheer when RCMP move in on nuisance house near downtown Nanaimo evening of June 10

Neighbours cheered when Mounties raided a house on central Vancouver Island Wednesday evening.

According to police, on 6:30 p.m. June 10, officers moved in on a house in the 500 block of Milton Street near downtown Nanaimo, that had been a thorn in the side of neighbourhood residents since March.

“The neighbours were just fed up and they all collectively came to us and said, ‘You guys have got to do something,’ so when we went in last night with a warrant, they were out in the street yelling and cheering,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said it was an example of a neighbourhood working together to help police take action.

Seven people were in the home at the time, said O’Brien. Six were sent on their way, but police arrested one 58-year-old woman in the house. One man, also 58, was apprehended at another location.

Investigators seized $2,500 in cash, along with a small amount of suspected fentanyl, one ounce of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Both suspects were held in custody overnight and released Thursday, June 11, pending approval of charges. Both suspects face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police had received numerous complaints about the house that ranged from drug dealing, petty thefts and daily disturbances.

“They’re back at the house, but we’ll be monitoring and if they start up, we’ll shut them down again,” O’Brien said.

People with concerns that need the attention of police are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.



