Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

The tire requirements apply to travellers on the Malahat and Highway 14

While summer weather may still be in the air, winter is fast approaching, and Road Safety at Work is reminding motorists that means it’s time to put your winter tires on.

B.C.’s winter tire requirements kick in on Oct. 1, making winter tires mandatory on many of the province’s highways.

Winter tires are designed to provide better traction and stopping ability than summer tires when driving in cold temperatures and on wet, snowy, and icy roads.

Winter tires meet legal requirements when they bear either the M+S or three-peaked/mountain symbol on them, and are in good condition with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth. Three-peaked/mountain-rated tires outperform M+S rated tires when the temperatures reach 7 C or lower.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DrivingGreater VictoriaSnowTiresWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. survivor recounts how residential school cost him his teeth and so much more
Next story
National chief says Canada’s reconciliation actions taking long road; 40 years away

Just Posted

Quadra Island Elementary will be the site of a wetland restoration project. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island schoolyard given new life with wetland restoration

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) announced that many branches will be re-opening in the coming week. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island Regional Library budget reflects economy, demand for services

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Big Rock Boat Ramp, parking lot to be closed part of next week

Campbell River residents can learn about Medical Assistance in Dying in a webinar lecture on Oct. 4. Photo supplied by Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Campbell River residents get chance to learn about Medical Assistance in Dying

Pop-up banner image