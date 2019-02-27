Vancouver Island man pleads guilty to sex assault, child porn charges

42-year-old to be sentenced in March in B.C. Supreme Court

A Nanaimo man pleaded guilty to three charges related to child pornography in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old who worked for the City of Nanaimo was arrested in 2017 for a number of charges, including sexual assault, making child pornography and possessing child pornography. The News Bulletin is choosing not to publish the name of the man who pleaded guilty in order to protect the privacy of a victim who cannot be identified under a publication ban.

An agreed statement of facts from Catherine Hagen, Crown counsel, and Cheyne Hodson, the accused’s legal counsel, stated that the man had a significant amount of pornographic material, including photographs and images involving young girls, on a laptop which was seized by police.

Hagen showed the court video from a cellphone depicting the guilty party performing sex acts with a minor.

Hagen said Crown seeks a jail sentence of five to eight years. Citing a pre-sentence report, Hagen said the accused has a moderate to high risk of re-offending. Hodson sought a sentence of two to three years.

Judge Stephen Kelleher said he would rule on the case at a later date. A date for sentencing is expected to be fixed on March 4.

