Police are on scene at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd. on Salt Spring Island. (Gulf Islands Driftwood photo)

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations for BC RCMP, the incident happened last night. There is no threat to the public at this time.

BC Coroner Service has confirmed they are investigating the incident as well.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary

Just Posted

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

No ferry between Quadra and Campbell River June 2

Powell River Queen suffering mechanical problems; water taxi will transport passengers

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

SD72 drops some bus routes, adds others

Changes due to physical distancing requirements

North Island College students printing safety gear

Industrial automation students use program smarts to help others

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Most Read