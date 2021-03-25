Vancouver Island lotto winner has not claimed $1 million prize

Draw took place on Wednesday, lucky ticket purchased in Sooke

Someone in Sooke won the Lotto 6/49 $1-million guaranteed prize draw Wednesday (March 24), but the lucky winner has not stepped forward.

The ticket holder has plenty of time, though – 364 days, to be precise – to claim their winnings from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

It’s not unusual for people to try to get their ducks in a row before stepping forward, said Lara Gerrits, a spokesperson for BCLC.

“Every winner is different. Some people like to hold onto their ticket for a while and give some thought before contacting us. Somebody might not have even checked their ticket yet,” she said.

The BCLC doesn’t announce specific details on where a winning ticket was bought until the winner comes forward and the prize claim approved.

The winning number for the $1-million guaranteed prize is 14891179-01.

