Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide in Bowser

Police say 1 person in custody, no ongoing risk to general public

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is currently investigating a homicide in Bowser.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, just after 4 a.m., Oceanside RCMP were contacted to assist BC Ambulance after it was reported that there was an injured person in the 5000 block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

Police reported that upon arrival, members located a person suffering from serious injuries already being treated by both BC Ambulance and fire officials. This individual later succumbed to their injuries, said Sgt. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP.

VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating.

“While we are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident, one a person is in custody and there is no ongoing risk to the general public,” said Manseau.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, their name will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

