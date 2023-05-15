Vancouver Island home to Canada’s hottest place Monday morning

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department haul out the water cannon at KELSET school on May 12 as the first heat wave of the year descends on the region. (North Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

North Saanich is proving to be a hot spot for weather records during Greater Victoria’s first heat wave of 2023.

On Monday (May 15), between 6 and 7 a.m., the Saanichton Canadian Food Inspection Agency site in North Saanich was the hottest spot in Canada at 20.3 C, according to Environment Canada, which tracks the hottest and coldest hourly temperatures.

It follows a daily temperature record broken Saturday when Victoria International Airport in North Saanich hit 28.2 C breaking the 2016 record of 26.8 C.

Other areas across the region broke records on Sunday – the Victoria Harbour area hit a new record of 30.7 C defeating the 1912 record of 27.8 C. Malahat hit 28.9 C defeating the 2018 record of 26.7 C and Estevan Point hit 23.7 C edging out the old record of 21.1 set in 1973.

Don't leave pets in a cars! With hot temperatures here, it can take only minutes for the heat to become life-threatening. Best to leave your pets at home where there is shade, water and space for them.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.

The region remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada first issued late last week, warning hotter than usual weather was on the way. While downing daily record temperatures across the province, Environment Canada emphasized the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021.

Monday and Tuesday evening the South Coast is expected to see some cooler marine air and low cloud with daytime highs on Tuesday in the mid to high 20s. Temperatures are anticipated to rebound higher again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Health Canada recommends beating the heat by knowing ahead of time what to expect and preparing. Make sure air conditioners are working properly, or find an air-conditioned spot close by to cool off for a few hours on very hot days.

Have cool drinks in the vehicle and keep the tank filled or car charged and arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days. Visitors can help identify signs of heat illness that could be missed over the phone.

