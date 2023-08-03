The Malahat has a history of bad crashes. (Twitter/Erika Holmes) The Malahat has a history of bad crashes. (Twitter/Erika Holmes)

Vancouver Island drivers warned about long weekend Malahat chaos

Province says drivers can expect congestion and should allow for extra time

Drivers planning to travel along the Malahat (Highway 1) over the B.C. Day long weekend are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times due to anticipated traffic congestion.

“Significant traffic congestion is expected along the corridor starting on Thursday evening, Aug 3, 2023, due to the long weekend, local events and a busy summer season,” read a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The statement encourages drivers to plan extra time to get to their destinations and to consider travelling early in the morning or in the evening when traffic is expected to be lighter.

The Ministry is also encouraging travellers to prepare for hot weather and pack food, water and supplies for all passengers and pets.

To support the flow of traffic, work at the ongoing Malahat Tunnel Hill construction site will be paused starting at noon Friday (Aug. 4) until 7 a.m. Tuesday (Aug 8). Construction speed limits will remain in effect over the weekend.

