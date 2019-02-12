Taking advantage of the record snowfall, Paul Lewis and Julie Gervais spent last night building and sleeping in this igloo in their backyard. (Paul Lewis posted on Facebook)

Vancouver Island couple makes most of snow, sleeps in backyard igloo

A bottle of wine, some blankets and snow are all you need for a good date night

This week’s snow storm may be causing some major headaches for those commuting, but Paul Lewis and Julie Gervais couldn’t be more excited about it.

The Vancouver Island couple, who live in Colwood, was full of laughs after spending Monday night in their homemade backyard igloo, taking advantage of the record snowfall.

“We knew we wanted to snowboard, and I made a big jump in the front yard over the hydro box, but just didn’t have enough speed for that,” said Lewis.

RELATED: Snow shovels, salt flying off the shelves in Victoria

After wandering down to a closed liquor store for a bottle of wine, the couple took a side trip to Lewis’s moms house, coming back with a few bottles and a shovel – everything needed to build a shelter in the snow.

Starting at around 11 p.m. the couple worked late into the night, only finishing the igloo at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Gervais, dubbed the ‘ice girl’ by Lewis, would get water from inside to soak down the snow which Lewis would use to fill a recycling box that made a perfect square, voliá, ice bricks.

RELATED: Westshore Towing kept busy on local roads and Malahat

Lewis estimates they used more than 100 ice bricks to make the igloo.

Using a solar patio light and tealights lined inside to light the igloo, a couple comforters and a bottle of wine along with a propane fireplace aimed inside the door, the pair spent a comfortable night in the ice house.

“It was a lot of fun, a good little date night,” laughed Lewis.

The couple has a passion for creative endevours; Lewis specializing in drift wood beach art and painting, while Gervais focuses on photography and eventually hopes to paint her photos.

“Anything to do artistically, I’m on it,” says Lewis.

RELATED: Greater Victoria snowfall breaks 2014 record

Staying warm wasn’t a concern for the couple but did leave the igloo in need of some repairs. The pair plans to on adding to the igloo later today depending on the amount of snow remaining.

“I’m thinking of building some animals, maybe a dog sled team, maybe a big seal. … Get creative, paint them so they’re all colorful in the backyard.”

With rain in the forcast, Lewis and Gervais urge Islanders to enjoy the snow as much as they can.

“This is so rare, and I’m loving it,” said Lewis. “Just get out there, enjoy the snow – it’s not going to be here forever. We’ve only got a few more days before it starts to melt.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The couple used water to pack the snow into a recycling box, then used the ice bricks to craft the igloo. (Paul Lewis posted on Facebook)

Starting at 11 p.m. on Feb 11, Lewis and Gervais finished building the igloo around 3 a.m. this morning. (Paul Lewis posted on Facebook)

Along with a propane fireplace pointed at the entrance of the igloo, the couple said they were able to keep warm with some comforters and a bottle of wine. (Paul Lewis posted on Facebook)

Previous story
Love is in the air, but beware of scammers this Valentine’s Day
Next story
Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read