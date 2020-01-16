Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

A Greater Victoria child was struck by the driver of an SUV while sledding on Wednesday afternoon.

The young boy sustained serious injuries after tobogganing across the roadway in the 4000-block of McLellan Street in Saanich. He slid right into the path of a vehicle just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

ALSO READ: Sledding injures tens of thousands each year

Saanich police say the boy was dragged and then trapped under the SUV when the driver came to a quick stop.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after and members of the Saanich Fire Department were able to free the child from under the vehicle, noted Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer.

Anastasiades noted the outcome of this incident was miraculous. “[The] child was fortunate to escape with only serious injuries,” he said.

With so many residents taking advantage of the rare snowfall, he reminded the public to make sure they are enjoying activities far away from roadways.

No charges are being laid in this incident.

READ ALSO: Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing
Next story
How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

Just Posted

How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

We’re looking for your photos and/or video of what you’re getting up to in the snow today!

Ferry cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 16

We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available

Campbell River schools closed Thursday

SD72 takes unusual step of making announcement Wednesday night

Winter storm warning now in effect for Island’s east coast

Environment Canada issues new weather warning late Wednesday afternoon

SNOW UPDATE: North Island College closing for the afternoon but Campbell River schools remain open

SD72 parents can come pick up their children if they want to bring them home

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read