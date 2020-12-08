The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

Vancouver Island aquarium frees octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will release the animal Dec. 15

A Henry is leaving the bubble, but it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, is leaving the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea on Dec. 15, the facility announced in a release.

The male cephalopod arrived in June to much fanfare. The scheduled release of the animal reflects traditional practice. As the centre says in the release, octopuses are highly intelligent, grow incredibly large (and fast) with a short lifespan of three to five years, and reproduce at the end of respective their life cycles. “Gather all of these elements together and it’s clear why the Centre limits each octopus to approximately six months in residence,” it reads.

RELATED: Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

According to the release, staff will release the animal near where he was collected on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

But before Henry disappears into the depths of the Pacific Ocean, locals have a chance to guess his weight.

Henry arrived in June weighing 2.3 kg or five pounds. “It’s anyone’s guess what the scale will register on Dec. 15, his scheduled departure date, but we’re pretty sure he’s put on a few pounds,” reads the release.

RELATED: Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

According to his caretakers, the animal’s name was fitting. “This particular octopus, more than any former octopus resident, has been particularly calm, just like Dr. Henry,” it reads.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

AquariumSidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew
Next story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

Just Posted

Bad weather 2019 and governance vacuum in 2020 delayed the project and added extra cost to the budget. (Mirror file photo)
New cost of Sayward dam project almost $1.2 million

Costs have increased by another $208,513 after previous cost increases in 2019 and 2020

The Strathcona Regional District would like to hear from Cortes Islanders about a draft evacuation plan for the island. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror
SRD holding focus groups for Cortes Island evacuation plan

Draft plan looks at unlikely, worst-case scenarios

SD72 board of school trustees chair John Kerr sent a letter to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside on behalf of the board urging the provice to put teachers and school support staff near the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Mirror file photo
Province asked to put teachers, school staff near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine

Sends letter to education minister

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Charity checkstop a resounding success

Over $2,000 donated, plus toys and food

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi service between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

The Port McNeill Medical Clinic has announced it will be closing its services due to a lack of support from Island Health. (Port McNeill Medical Clinic Facebook photo)
Port McNeill clinic says lack of Island Health’s support forced them to shutter

“We are wanting regional equality with Port Hardy”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protesters demand that B.C. immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

Most Read