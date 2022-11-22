Vancouver Island air quality advisory issued Sunday remain in effect

Those in Alberni and Cowichan with chronic conditions urged to take extra care and stay indoors

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued an air quality advisory for the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued an air quality advisory for the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Black Press file photo)

Air quality advisories issued this weekend for two Vancouver Island communities remain in place as of Tuesday morning.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued the advisories for Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20, warning those with chronic conditions to take extra care and stay indoors.

Though the air quality is improving in Cowichan, the advisory has not yet been lifted.

It notes that high concentrations of fine particulate matter are likely to remain until the weather changes.

The media release notes that “exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.”

The release also suggests people with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections abstain from or reduce their levels of exertion until the advisory is lifted.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider,” said the release. “Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.”

The provincial air quality objective for particulate matter is 25 micrograms per cubic metre. At the time the advisories were first issued, Duncan registered 28.9 and Alberni 33.1. Nanaimo was at 11.6, Courtenay at 22, Campbell River at 15.8 and Victoria at 20.1.

Real-time air quality information can be accessed at: https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html

air qualitycowichan valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters
Next story
Vancouver naturopath suspended after patient says he failed to detect their tumor

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. File photo
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

Special Olympics BC – Campbell River needs coaches for swimming and FUNdamentals. N experience is necessary and training is provided. Photo contributed
Help bring joy to special needs athletes, be a Special Olympics coach

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin Pascal and wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Only about $2,000 left to bring refugee family to Campbell River

Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction