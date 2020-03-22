People continue to gather at English Bay despite social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (Gerry Green/Twitter)

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

British Columbia’s biggest city is will now fine businesses if they don’t obey new COVID-19 rules.

Vancouver city council voted to impose fines of up to $50,000 on businesses that don’t obey civic and provincial rules to minimize the spread of COVID-19

The announcement, originally made by Vancouver Mayor Stewart Kennedy on Sunday, is one of the biggest enforcement moves by a city in B.C. It comes at a time as pictures of #COVIDIOTS, or people not following socially distancing guidelines, flood social media.

“The time of asking nicely is coming to an end,” Kennedy said. The press conference Sunday comes as at least 426 have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 have died.

“We’re all collectively shaking our heads” at people who have continued to gather in large groups at the city’s parks and beaches.

The mayor’s announcement preceded Monday’s vote on the new measures, which could include up to $50,000 in fines for businesses.

City manager Sadhu Aufochs Johnston said these measures would only apply to businesses for now.

“We’re not at this point ticketing people for being in groups,” he said.

The Vancouver Park Board’s general manager, Malcolm Bromley, said closing all city parks is “not contemplated” at this point.

Vancouver has put in stringent rules to encourage social distancing. It closed all bars and lounges for St. Patrick’s Day before the province issued a similar order and closed all recreational facilities and parking at the city’s parks.

Vancouver is the biggest city to bring in such rules enforcement rules but it’s not the first. Delta said Saturday that bylaw officers would be checking up on businesses to make sure they were complying by the rules.

READ MORE: Delta bylaw inspectors enforcing provincial health officer’s orders

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River provincial court to remain closed until April 6
Next story
Vancouver Island man copes with stunning diagnosis after logging accident

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP look for witnesses to March 16 road rage incident

Alleged interaction took place at Highway 19 and Maryland Road

Mayor shocked by Campbell Riverites not taking pandemic serious enough

‘You have to assume that it’s in our community and if you’re not, you’re not paying attention’

Campbell River Food Bank’s top 10 grocery needs

Food bank continues to operate for its normal schedule, but with a few changes

Campbell River provincial court to remain closed until April 6

Preventative measure after court participant in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Bikes stolen from Eagles Hall Friday night

Storage shed also damaged during theft

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Most Read