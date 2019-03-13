Vancouer Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

A teen struck by a vehicle in north Nanaimo March 6 has died of his injuries. News Bulletin file photo

A teen who was struck in a central Vancouver Island crosswalk last week has died.

The youth had been in hospital in Victoria since March 6, after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hammond Bay Road, Brigantine Drive and Ventura Drive in Nanaimo, B.C.

RELATED: Nanaimo teen who was hit by vehicle in critical condition

News of the death was released in a notice from Dover Bay Secondary School, sent to parents and guardians Wednesday, March 13, by Don Balcombe, school principal.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that a Dover Bay student passed away after succumbing to injuries received in a pedestrian accident last week,” the letter noted.

The letter went on to say that counselling staff would be available at the school for students who need support.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the youth has died.

“The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a male in his late teens from Nanaimo who was a pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle incident on March 6,” said Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners Service spokesman, in an e-mail. “The body has not yet been released to us, but he is technically declared deceased at this time.”

Nanaimo RCMP have not released any information about possible charges from the incident.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter