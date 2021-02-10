B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)

Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Premier John Horgan is asking people to help get elders living in every B.C. community get ready for a COVID-19 mass vaccination effort that is expected to start by the end of March.

Most people aged 80 and up still live in their own homes, but some may not be plugged into modern communication and may need a hand to get prepared, Horgan told reporters Wednesday. He encouraged people to check in with elderly neighbours as the official effort to register and vaccinate everyone in the province begins to ramp up.

Despite temporary delays in vaccine shipments, the federal government has assured B.C. that its contracted shipments of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine will arrive by the end of March. B.C.’s plan is to start registering people by age group in March.

The largest immunization program in the province’s history will use clinics in 172 B.C. communities, using school gymnasiums, arenas, community halls, church halls and convention centres, as well as mobile clinics for rural areas. Mobile teams will also be dispatched to people who aren’t able to leave their homes, using transit buses and other self-contained vehicles.

Horgan said he’s contacting MLAs to assist in their communities, particularly those who speak Cantonese, Filipino, Punjabi and other languages.

“We’re going to ask all the members of the legislature to reach out to people they know to be in the cohort they’re looking for to start vaccinations, the 80-pluses,” Horgan said. “We’re asking neighbours of people who are isolated, who may not have access to technology, if you know you’ve got an elderly person living next door to you, contact public health. Take that step. Be a good Samaritan, be a good neighbour.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
India will ‘do its best’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, says PM Narendra Modi
Next story
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Just Posted

The Salvation Army Shelter at 690 Evergreen Rd. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Cold snap triggers weather alert for homeless shelter

Cold weather makes life outside even more difficult

The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo
Situation table concept will help agencies help vulnerable individuals

Idea has seen success elsewhere in province

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway. Cermaq Canada is currently conducting trials of the system in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports

Sector workers say Discovery Islands decision cast their future in doubt

An overview of the proposed wastewater outfall for Tlowitsis First Nation – prepared by Chatwin Engineering – submitted to the Ministry of Transport.
Tlowitsis Nation to build ‘state-of-the-art’ waste water treatment facility south of Campbell River

Addressing concerns, Nation’s councillor says the effluent will be ‘basically purified’ before it’s pumped out

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
WITH VIDEO: Only forum of Campbell River by-election held virtually on Feb. 10

Watch the entire all-candidates meeting here, with more from the candidates still to come

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A bystander helps control traffic at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk. The pedestrian later died of his injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest in 2017. The three-day music festival has been cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press file photo.
Vancouver Island MusicFest cancelled for 2021

Vancouver Island MusicFest has been shelved for 2021, due to the pandemic.… Continue reading

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Most Read