Ehattesaht operations manager Ryan Foster stands near a new used oil recycling facility in Zeballos. Photo courtesy UBCUOMA

Used oil recycling now available for Ehattesaht, Zeballos

Free recycling centre keeps oil, antifreeze out of environment

Ehattesaht and Zeballos residents have a place to safely dispose of used oil.

A partnership between the Ehattesaht First Nation, Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the B.C. Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), the new facility will be able to take in used oil and antifreeze materials, as well as oil filters and containers. The Ehattesaht First Nation received grant funding from BCUOMA for a 10-foot modified sea container and a 1,100 litre intermediate tank.

“Over the past year, BC Used Oil Management Association worked with the Ehattesaht First Nation to come up with a sustainable solution for residents of Zeballos to return their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, CEO of BC Used Oil Management. “Zeballos is a small, remote community that takes great pride in their beautiful West Coast coastal environment. This area is world-famous for its eco-tourism, and this new BCUOMA facility ensures residents and tourists have a safe location to return used oil and antifreeze program materials.”

The facility gives people the chance to dispose of their materials for free, which was important to the Ehattesaht First Nation, said Ehattesaht operations manager Ryan Foster.

Used oil can be refined into new lubricating oil, raw materials for manufacturing or energy products. Oil filters can be turned into metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Containers for antifreeze and used oil are used to make new oil containers, drainage tiles and parking curbs. Finally, used antifreeze gets refined and reused as automotive antifreeze.

“This new recycling infrastructure from BC Used Oil Management Association has provided the Ehattesaht First Nation community with a free and eco-friendly centre to recycle used oil, antifreeze and program containers,” said Lyle Billy, Ehattesaht Band Member. “Our community continues to review opportunities to provide residents with safe and effective waste management options.”

Indigenous Local News Recycling

