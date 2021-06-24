The sign outside the city’s Dogwood Operations Centre still show stage 1 restrictions being in effect as of June 24 — but that could change if residents do not reduce their water use. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Use less water to avoid more watering restrictions: City

Residents asked to reduce non-essential water with arrival of record-breaking temperatures

Campbell River residents are being asked to reduce non-essential water use as record-breaking temperatures at set to swelter Vancouver Island.

Stage 1 water restrictions, now in effect, allow watering 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for odd-numbered houses, and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for even-numbered addresses, respectively.

Using less water now may help later avoid Stage 2 water restrictions, which limit irrigation watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs to once a week.

“With the hot weather, demand on Campbell River’s water consumption has increased, and we’re now at the point where households helping to conserve water can delay the requirement for stage two watering restrictions,” said Steven Roehr, the City’s water manager.

Restrictions are set and use is monitored to ensure water is available for firefighting. Campbell River’s system of pipes and pumps limits how much water can be delivered throughout the community, regardless of upstream supply, explained Roehr.

The City of Campbell River provides guidelines for water conservation and lawn care, which include:

  • Mowing lawns to three inches or more to reduce moisture loss and sunburn
  • Running sprinklers for 20 minutes or less per session
  • Watering two sessions per week at most, to encourage deep root systems
  • Providing aeration and drainage to improve lawn health

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to a hose is allowed at any time during the day, in all restriction stages.

Signs showing current watering restrictions are located at the City’s Dogwood Operations Centre and the intersections of Rockland Rd. and Island Hwy. and Alder St. and Coronation St. City staff monitor neighbourhood water use to ensure residents are following watering restrictions.

The sign outside the city's Dogwood Operations Centre still show stage 1 restrictions being in effect as of June 24 — but that could change if residents do not reduce their water use. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
