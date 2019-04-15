Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday

US man gets life for killing teen who accused him of rape

The teen accused Quinn James of sexual assault in 2017

A judge has sentenced a western Michigan man to life in prison for killing a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

Forty-three-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday after a Grand Rapids jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home.

READ MORE: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

James was a maintenance worker at Dumbuya’s school, and she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Authorities say James killed the girl while free on a $100,000 cash bond in the assault case.

He was sentenced last December to 20 to 30 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

READ MORE: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.
Next story
Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

Just Posted

An amazing weekend of Junior B hockey in Campbell River at Cyclone Taylor Cup

Best of the best come to town, and everyone wins (but especially the Revelstoke Grizzlies)

Campbell River housing advocates: announced supportive housing ‘will have a huge impact’

Supportive housing ‘will fill a gap in the current housing options by offering integrated support’

City of Campbell River will look elsewhere for a place to put a drag strip

City sees value in the project and wants to support it, but it won’t be at the airport

Strathcona Regional District board finalizes water rate hikes for Area D

Area D Director and three other directors vote against motions for increases

Strathcona Regional District board includes per-meeting hike in remuneration raise

CAO will also put together a report to see how other regions handle same-day meeting pay

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Most Read