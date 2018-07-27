933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has made its last required retardant drop on the south end of the fast-moving fire.

The fire has downgraded to smouldering levels, and the flames previously candling in the trees have decreased significantly.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre has been activated, according to the district, as 933 properties have been place on an evacuation alert.

Firefighters will soon be entering the area to tackle hot spots.

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been activated to support crews responding to the fire in Kelowna. 933 properties on evacuation alert.

UPDATE: 1:57 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has dropped fire retardant on the top north end flank of the fire.

It’s unclear how close the fire is to homes in the Wilden development.

Firefighters have laid line around the bottom of the hillside, where the flames first took off, to stop the spread of the blaze toward homes on Yates Road.

Flames are candling in the trees.

People are not being allowed into their homes at Orchard View Estates on Yates Road.

One air tanker and two helicopters are on scene, along with a bird dog plane.

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m.

Helicopters are bucketing water over a blaze quickly growing in the Glenmore area.

Firefighters managed to build a guard around the homes near Yates Road, to stop flames which were only 100 feet away.

The fire is climbing the hillside toward the Wilden residential area.

UPDATE: 1:36 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service on scene of a wildfire in Glenmore off of Yates Road.

The blaze is considered a rank 2 fire, and is burning in the grass and trees.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire officials are on scene and have set up a command centre on Yates Road.

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are assisting local fire department personnel in responding to a fire in Kelowna near Knox Mountain.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Yates Road is now closed due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The fire is burning above the homes on Yates Road.

Traffic is backed up along Glenmore Road.

Fire crews are on scene of blaze near Yates Road in Glenmore.

BC Wildfire Service is responding with ground crews and air support.

Smoke can be seen rising from the Glenmore area.

The blaze is moving quickly up the hillside, trees are reported to be candling.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

