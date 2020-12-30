Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility in Nanaimo. (File photo)

UPDATE: Three more residents catch COVID-19 in outbreak at Nanaimo care home

Virus outbreak was reported Sunday at Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility

UPDATE: Three more residents of Chartwell Malaspina care residence have caught COVID-19.

Island Health said in a press release that “all five COVID-positive residents are located on the same unit.” The three new cases were detected through mass-testing Dec. 28.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a Nanaimo seniors home, linked to a case reported Sunday.

Island Health advised Monday evening that another case of COVID-19 has been identified, related to the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence long-term care facility.

The health authority said the second resident “is a close contact of the first confirmed case.”

Island Health said its public health team is working with the care facility on contact tracing “to determine how the virus was introduced into the facility and to minimize potential for spread.”

Testing of residents and staff is happening on site and “enhanced control measures” have been put in place, the health authority added.

“The residents who tested positive have been isolated to their rooms, and the affected unit has been isolated from the rest of the building. The outbreak remains limited to one unit on the first floor of the facility at this time,” the press release noted. “Admissions, transfers and visitation to the site have been stopped.”

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak declared at seniors' care home in Nanaimo


Coronavirus

Most Read