A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged after arson at Tim Hortons in Nanaimo

Kym Arkell remains in police custody

Nanaimo RCMP were able to make an arrest after a Tim Hortons location was set on fire last week.

A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested Aug.3 and charged with arson in relation to the Aug. 2 fire at the Northfield Road restaurant, according to a press release.

The fire “caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to the relatively new building and resultantly put several dozen employees out of work for upwards of six months,” noted the release.

Kym Arkell remains in police custody until his next court appearance Aug. 16.

Police say he is also a suspect in several other small fires that were set at nearby businesses; however, those incidents are still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

