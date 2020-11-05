The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)

Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

More details about the semi-truck crash on Highway 19 near Woss have been released.

Back on Nov. 3 just after 6:00 a.m., the Port McNeill RCMP received a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Highway 19 near Woss.

RELATED: Highway 19 was single lane traffic only until 7:00 p.m. after crash

“Through investigation it was determined that the semi-truck had been travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch,” stated Cpl. Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer for the North Island. “During the collision some of the contents of the trailer ended up in the river, including a large forklift type piece of equipment.”

The driver was the sole occupant in the truck at the time of the collision and received non-life threatening injuries requiring transportation to the Campbell River hospital.

“Woss and Port McNeill Volunteer fire department, along with BCAS responded and did a fantastic job securing the scene and assisting the injured driver,” said Port McNeill RCMP Corporal Nathan Lingley. “Main Road were quick to arrive on scene and take over traffic control. The seamless partnership from all agencies involved show the great teamwork we have in this area of the Island.”

Manseau added the incident remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP to determine the actions of the truck and driver prior to the collision, and what caused the collision.

Most Read