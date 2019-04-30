Owners of Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith say a two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. (YELLOW POINT FARMS photo)

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Farm owners are now offering a reward in an effort to locate a baby goat they say was stolen.

According to a social media post by Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, a $1,200 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen goat, after concerned neighbours pledged support.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the community for your generosity and heart in this matter,” notes the post.

Yellow Point Farms asks that the baby goat be dropped off with any of the members of Vancouver Island Goat Association, or at friends’ farms on the mainland “and they will know how to care for him until he can make his way back to us.”

The owners of the farm near Nanaimo allege the two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. The missing goat is gold-coloured with spots and has blue eyes.


