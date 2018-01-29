RCMP traffic accident analysts investigate the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car near the Island Highway and Nanaimo Parkway interchange Thursday morning. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Nanaimo woman who allegedly ran into highway traffic dies

Investigation continues, but driver will not face any charges

The Nanaimo woman who was struck by a vehicle on the highway Thursday has died. According to Nanaimo RCMP, the 43-year-old woman who was critically injured in the collision died at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital later that day.

Police are not releasing the woman’s identity.

The investigation into the collision is continuing, but charges are not expected to be laid against the driver.

“We have advised [the B.C. Coroners Service] of her death and once we have completed all our tasks then the file will be turned over to them,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “There will be no charges in this matter.”

The accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on the northbound lanes of Highway 1 between the Duke Point overpass and the Nanaimo Parkway and Cedar Road interchange.

