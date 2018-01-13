A man was shot and killed at Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road in Nanaimo late Saturday morning. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

Nanaimo RCMP have begun an investigation after a man was killed in a shooting in the area of Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13.

Nanaimo police and fire vehicles were seen in the area Saturday morning and according to a press release, the deceased was found at 10:50 a.m. in a parking lot of an apartment complex in that area.

“The identity of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin are notified,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “The deceased is known to police and the shooting appears to be a targeted incident.”

Police tape was seen at an entrance to Hawthorne Corner off Wakesiah, with police vehicles in the lot. Access off of the Jingle Pot/Wakesiah intersection, leading into nearby housing, was also blocked off.

O’Brien said RCMP are also investigating the possibility that a nearby vehicle fire, reported shortly after the incident, is related.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Just Posted

Do something about homelessness: join Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society is hosting the Coldest… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to consider donating land for ambitious affordable housing solution

AVIHS: ‘Municipal governments are trying to do this on their own, but it’s impossible’

Campbell River Storm hoping to host 2019 provincial championships

City hopes to welcome the best of the best in Jr. B hockey to the Brindy next April

Habitat for Humanity gets final approvals for the rest of Hilchey complex

Now they just need families to move into them – and money to finish them up

Mt. Washington Opens The Outback after a snowy start to 2018

Mt. Washington has received over 400 cm of snow in the alpine… Continue reading

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Most Read