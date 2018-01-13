UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

A man was shot and killed at Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road in Nanaimo late Saturday morning. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP have begun an investigation after a man was killed in a shooting in the area of Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13.

Nanaimo police and fire vehicles were seen in the area Saturday morning and according to a press release, the deceased was found at 10:50 a.m. in a parking lot of an apartment complex in that area.

“The identity of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin are notified,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “The deceased is known to police and the shooting appears to be a targeted incident.”

Police tape was seen at an entrance to Hawthorne Corner off Wakesiah, with police vehicles in the lot. Access off of the Jingle Pot/Wakesiah intersection, leading into nearby housing, was also blocked off.

O’Brien said RCMP are also investigating the possibility that a nearby vehicle fire, reported shortly after the incident, is related.



