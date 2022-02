The 32-year old woman reported missing on Feb. 14 has been found ‘safe and sound.’

The update on the missing person’s whereabouts was provided by Campbell River RCMP on the evening of Feb. 15.

Police are thanking the public for their support and assistance.

