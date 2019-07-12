Taylor Hamilton was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on July 9. Photo supplied.

*Update* Missing woman found safe: Comox Valley RCMP

Believed to be in Comox Valley or Campbell River

  • Jul. 12, 2019 10:25 a.m.
*Update*

The Comox Valley RCMP is pleased to confirm the 25-year-old woman reported missing has been located, and she is safe.

They thank the public and media for their assistance.

* * *

On July 9, 2019, Taylor Hamilton was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP. She is believed to be somewhere in the Comox Valley or Campbell River.

Taylor is 25 years old, approximately 5’6” tall and 160 pounds. She has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Taylor Hamilton, or know where she is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca

