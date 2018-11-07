Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months. Photo submitted

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

UPDATE: Sungho (Luke) Park, a Korean student who had been reported missing, “has been located safe and sound,” according to a social media post from Nanaimo RCMP. Park’s family has been notified that he has been found.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help trying to find a young man from Korea who had been an international student at VIU earlier this year.

Police put out a press release this afternoon asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months.

“Sungho’s father recently travelled from Korea to Nanaimo and on Oct. 20 reported his son as missing,” notes the press release. “His family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being and are desperate to find him.”

Police have confirmed that Park was attending Vancouver Island University in early 2018 but is no longer enrolled there.

He is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with black hair, dark eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port
Next story
Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Just Posted

Child struck by car at Dogwood and Robron, escapes with minor injuries

11-year-old boy had right-of-way, charges have been laid against driver

BREAKING: Macaulay Rd. closed following motor vehicle incident – Oyster River Fire Rescue

Oyster River Fire Rescue has reported a motor vehicle incident on Macaulay… Continue reading

Campbell River comes in at #88 on Maclean’s list of ‘Most Dangerous Places in Canada’

Central Saanich, Comox, Port Alberni and Courtenay all came in well above Campbell River on the list

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Inland Island Highway speed reduced to 110 km/h

Province rolls back speed limits on 570 km of highway

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Most Read