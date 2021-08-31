UPDATE: Firefighters ward off brush fire as 3 vehicles burn on Malahat

Malahat Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire involving two travel trailers and a pickup truck on Holker Place as drivers reported smoke the morning of Aug. 31. (Google Maps)

Little remains of two travel trailers and a pickup truck is a write off after a massive fire on the Malahat on Tuesday morning.

Malahat Fire Rescue responded quickly around 10 a.m. to reports from passing drivers about smoke near the Victoria Fish and Game Club.

With few drivers stopping to pinpoint a clarified origin address, firefighters discovered the three-vehicle blaze on private property at Holker Place around 10:30 a.m.

About 10 firefighters on four trucks from two departments – Shawnigan was called in as well – battled the fire until 1 p.m., said Lt. Gerry Lacquement of Malahat Fire Rescue.

As the travel trailers and truck burned, firefighters thwarted a grass fire, and mother nature pitched in with a little rain, Lacquement said.

“We’re very lucky this wasn’t two weeks ago,” he added.

One trailer was being used as a residence and the occupant was away at the time of the fire. While the cause remains unknown and the home is gone, one person living in the trailer experienced a silver lining. Firefighters salvaged the individual’s mother’s ashes from the blaze.

