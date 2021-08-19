Nanaimo RCMP have reported that a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands, triggering a search by the Canadian Coast Guard, search and rescue agencies and police last week, has been found deceased in the area. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP have reported that a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands, triggering a search by the Canadian Coast Guard, search and rescue agencies and police last week, has been found deceased in the area. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Body of missing diver found north of Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP report diver who went missing near Winchelsea Islands found during search Wednesday

Nanaimo RCMP say searchers have found the body of a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands north of Nanaimo.

According to an RCMP press release, the missing diver was found deceased by members of the RCMP dive team Wednesday, Aug. 18, while they were searching the area where he had gone missing Aug. 13.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, foul play is not suspected and the matter is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service, the release said.

READ ALSO: Search continues near Winchelsea Islands for missing Nanaimo diver

READ ALSO: Search underway for diver who went missing near Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMP

Previous story
Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation
Next story
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Just Posted

Jessica Wegg is running as the Green Party candidate for North Island - Powell River in the 2021 federal election. Photo supplied
North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate sees climate as only issue in election

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Discovery Harbour long-term care COVID-19 outbreak declared over —Island Health

Representatives from Grieg Seafood BC and R Harry Fishing Ltd at the Coast Discovery Inn in Campbell River last month. Pictured are Rocky Boschman (bottom l-r), Grieg Seafood BC managing director and Richard Harry, principal of R Harry Fishing Ltd, as well as Grieg Seafood’s O.D. Hansen (top l-r), Kelsey Kuang, Dean Trethewey, Marilyn Hutchinson and Trevor Gatzke. Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC.
Grieg Seafood and R Harry Fishing Ltd. agree to net-washing contract for Nootka Sound salmon farms

Pink salmon in the Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Pink salmon run underway in Campbell River