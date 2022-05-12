Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you into complacency if you have travel plans over the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass in the West Kootenay.

The warning for Highway 3 calls for up to 10 cm of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 900 metres Thursday before rising again on Friday.

Up to five cm of snow is also expected on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Up-to-date road condition information can be found at drivebc.ca.

