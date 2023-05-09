A man was arrested early Monday morning in Vic West after officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter. Police say the man has already been arrested 12 times this year and is relatively new to the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested early Monday morning in Vic West after officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter. Police say the man has already been arrested 12 times this year and is relatively new to the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unlucky 13: Man arrested Monday in Victoria already arrested 12 times this year

Described as ‘relatively new to Victoria,’ suspect has had 44 police contacts already this year

A suspect in multiple break-and-enter calls with a long list of police interactions has been arrested in Vic West.

In a release, VicPD said the man was arrested just after 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) after officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Saghalie Road.

The suspect was spotted by arriving officers and fled deeper into the building complex, allegedly setting off the building’s fire alarm system in the process according to police, before being arrested with the help of the Integrated Canine Services team.

Several items of stolen property were reportedly found during the arrest, as was damage to the building’s doors and windows.

The man, described as being “relatively new to Victoria” by police, has had 44 police contacts and a dozen arrests so far in 2023, according to the release.

He was held in police custody pending a court appearance, and currently faces outstanding charges for multiple break-and-enters, as well as car theft, uttering threats, indecent exposure, and sexual assault. Police did not specify if any of the charges stem from Monday’s call, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Monday’s incident is encouraged to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

READ MORE: Victoria International Airport increases accessibility with autism resource kit

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92
Next story
B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth

Just Posted

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image