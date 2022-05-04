VicPD say a man reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD say a man reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: High-risk man reported missing from Victoria found safe

Police thank the public for helping to spread the word

Victoria police are thanking the public for their help in spreading the word of a missing high-risk man who has since been found safe.

Police said earlier in the day the man was last seen on May 2 and was believed to be driving despite not having a valid license and not being medically fit to drive.

BC RCMP said in a follow-up news release the man may have been travelling to the mainland.

READ ALSO: New podcast investigates disappearance of Michael Dunahee from Victoria playground

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NDP pitches

Just Posted

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

Community Action Team Coordinator and community consulting firm owner Gwen Donaldson is running in the October 2022 Campbell River municipal election. Photo contributed
Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022

Left to right: BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson, Colleen Yip the 100,000 milestone visitor, Museum at Campbell River Executive Director Sandra Parrish, and City of Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Lee Simmons photo
Campbell River’s Discovery Centre welcomes 100,000th visitor