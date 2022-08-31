Union for B.C. 911 dispatchers calls for extended supports amid staff shortage

A firefighter returns to a truck after crews extinguished a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday May 27, 2014. The union that represents E-Comm 911 emergency service dispatchers in British Columbia is calling for the agency to extend temporary compensation and psychological supports amid a “dire” staffing shortage.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The union that represents E-Comm 911 emergency service dispatchers in British Columbia is calling for the agency to extend temporary compensation and psychological supports amid a “dire” staffing shortage.

Emergency Communications Professionals of BC said in a news release that staffing shortages have forced call takers to work “well beyond” their normal hours, which it believes is unsustainable.

E-Comm began providing shift differential enhancements for weekend workers, increased overtime pay and offered additional sessions with mental health professionals earlier this year “in anticipation of a busy summer for emergency services and the potential for heightened overtime requirements.”

The temporary provisions are set to expire Sept. 21, while the added mental health supports end in December, the union said.

Donald Grant, CUPE 8911 president, said the funding has made a “tremendous” difference so far.

However, Grant said that although E-Comm has been consistently hiring new staff, worker retention remains a major problem because of low wages and burnout.

“Our concern is that without these measures in place, that situation will become even worse,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

“We lost 20 per cent of our staff from last year. If we lose another 20 per cent, I can’t even imagine what that situation would look like,” he said.

The long-term solution, he said, would be to enhance the compensation package permanently.

“(We need) to reduce the number of people leaving the organization by enhancing the compensation package (and) by giving them the psychological support and mental health care so that they’re able to take care of themselves while we increase the staffing numbers to where they need to be.”

E-Comm said in a statement Tuesday that it is assessing “all available short- and long-term options,” including extending the funding.

It said it has sometimes relied on overtime to ensure enough dispatchers were available for calls and that, since the start of the summer, 13 notices of “forced overtime” have been issued to cover a total of 9.5 shifts.

Grant said the union is also calling on “all levels of government” to step in to help provide the supports dispatchers need to effectively serve the community.

“It’s going to take provincial, regional and municipal governments to come together in order to solve the funding crisis at E-Comm,” he said. “On top of that, management needs to take urgent and decisive action in order to stop the levels of attrition that we’re seeing so that we’re able to increase the staffing levels.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety said in a statement that it is working with E-Comm to help find a solution.

“The province is considering options to best support delivery of these services while E-Comm addresses the immediate challenges,” it said. “Like all emergency services, the immediate response falls to the agency to address the issues facing them.”

—Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

