Unhoused and unconventionally-sleeping Point in Time count to be held in Campbell River April 26

The Campbell River & District Coalition to End Homelessness (CRDCEH) is gearing up for a one-day survey of people who sleep unconventionally.

Every two years, with the support of the province and the Homelessness Services Association of BC, Campbell River does a Point in Time (PiT) Count. This year, the PiT Count is happening on April 26.

While PiT Counts are sometimes called homeless counts,’ they are so much more than that,” a press release from CRDCEH says.

“Homeless count is a misnomer. Really what we’re looking for is what it looks like to be unconventionally housed in Campbell River,” said CRDCEH Coordinator Stefanie Hendrickson.

There are a number of different ways communities go about collecting this data.

“Basically, we anonymously and confidentially survey as many people as possible in 24-hours who have unique living situations where they don’t pay rent (or equivalent).”

This might include those who: Stay with friends or acquaintances (sometimes known as “couch surfing”), sleep in vehicles/boats/RVs, camp, sleep unsheltered, or stay in shelters or short-term transitional housing.

PiT Count outreach teams will be in the community on April 26 and many key locations have been identified where surveys will be available. Surveys can also be completed over the phone and two phone numbers will be available for that purpose. More information on this will be posted to the CRDCEH’s Facebook and Instagram.

Community members who are unhoused or who sleep unconventionally are also invited to visit the Campbell River Library to complete a survey in-person between 10am and 6pm on April 26.

PiT Count data is used by the province to better understand what is happening on the ground in communities. It can help guide responses to housing-need and can help communities better respond to specific areas of concern. Local agencies often use PiT Count data in funding applications or for program, service, and housing creation or advocacy.

PiT Counts aren’t meant to produce an absolute number. Instead, it is a snapshot of the minimum number of people sleeping unconventionally in a community.

“It would not be possible to find everyone in a 24-hour period,” said Hendrickson.

They provide communities with basic demographic information. Campbell River’s PiT Count data from 2021 can be found here: https://www.bchousing.org/publications/Homeless-Count-Campbell-River-2021.pdf.

