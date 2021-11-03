Unger, Moglove back as SRD chair and vice chair

Director Brad Unger (left) was acclaimed as chair at the Nov. 3 SRD Board meeting, and director Claire Moglove was elected to the vice chair position. Photo supplied by Strathcona Regional District

The Strathcona Regional District have re-elected their chair and vice chair for the next year.

Returning as Chair for another one-year term is director Brad Unger, mayor of Gold River. This will be Director Unger’s second term as Chair of the Strathcona Regional District.

As Chair of the SRD, it is his responsibility to act as the Chief Executive Officer for the regional district including the management of monthly meetings of the SRD Board.

“I am appreciative to the board for the confidence that they have placed in me as it is an honour to be elected by my colleagues to lead the SRD board,” said Unger. “I look forward to advancing our strategic initiatives and raising the profile of this organization within our region.”

Director Claire Moglove, Campbell River city councillor is also returning for a second term as vice chair.

The role of the Vice-Chair is to assist the Chair in fulfilling his duties and to exercise the powers of the Chair during the Chair’s absence, illness or other disability.

“I see my role as hopefully being a sounding board to the Chair if issues arise and to work collaboratively with the Chair and our CAO to move and advance the Board’s strategic priorities,” said Moglove. “I’m a big advocate of good governance and look forward to helping in that regard as well.”

Director Brenda Leigh did nominate director Jim Abram for the role of chair, but Abram declined the nomination.

Unger and Moglove were both acclaimed to their positions as no other nominations were made.

Provincial legislation requires regional districts to annually elect a chair and a vice chair at the first meeting of the board after November 1.

