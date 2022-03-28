Ukraine flag raised in Campbell River’s Spirit Square

City council making a motion to keep flag up until peaceful resolution in eastern Europe is reached

Ben Olsen (right) donated the Ukraine Flag to fly above Spirit Square in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

A crowd of approximately 50 people gathered at Spirit Square in Campbell River on the morning of Monday, March 28 to watch a Ukraine flag being raised.

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams was on hand, as were Coun. Colleen Evans, and Coun. Clair Moglove, who both wore the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow to the ceremony.

The flag was donated by Ben Olsen, who said, “I thought we really need to show that we’re thinking of the people of Ukraine.”

Moglove, who told the crowd her parents emigrated from Ukraine in 1921, said watchers of the eastern European crisis may wonder what they can do.

“I know most of you – like me – you make donations to the humanitarian cause, you can open your homes to the refugees if they come to Campbell River,” she said, before musing on the gathering itself.

“Is this something that’s worthwhile? Is this something that will make a difference?

“I can tell you with 100 per cent certainty that it is important… the people of Ukraine knew that we see them, we support them, and we won’t forget them.

“Slava Ukraini!”

Mayor Adams said in most cases additional flags are only raised for a week, but council will be making an exception at Monday night’s meeting.

“We’ll leave the flag up until there’s a peaceful conclusion,” he said. “It’s a tragic situation, and this is how we can show support.”

Campbell RiverUkraine