Dr. Nadine Caron. (UBC)

UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness

Dr. Nadine Caron will focus on the needs of Indigenous cancer survivors and their families

The University of B.C. named their first First Nations Health Authority Chair in cancer and wellness Monday, the university said in press release.

Dr. Nadine Caron will focus on the needs of Indigenous cancer survivors and their families.

Caron, who became the country’s first female First Nations general surgeon, will serve as chair for five years. The position is jointly funded by a $3 million commitment from the health authority and UBC.

The position came about because “we are seeing poorer outcomes for Indigenous peoples with some cancers,” said First Nations Health Authority acting CEO Richard Jock.

The university said not only are First Nations people less likely to survive cancer, they are more likely to get some types, such as colorectal and cervical cancer.

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president, health, said the Caron’s role will be to integrate First Nations knowledge into modern-day health care.

“The centuries-old knowledge of the importance of wellness, integral to Indigenous traditional learnings, is now a critical principle informing twenty-first century health care,” Kelleher said.

Caron currently works out of Prince George as an oncologist for people living in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

