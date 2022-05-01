A coated (left) versus uncoated catheter. The UBC-developed coating shows promise for preventing infection from implanted medical devices. (Credit: Kizhakkedathu Lab)

A coated (left) versus uncoated catheter. The UBC-developed coating shows promise for preventing infection from implanted medical devices. (Credit: Kizhakkedathu Lab)

UBC-developed silver coating could be answer to bacteria-free catheters, feeding tubes

Implanted medical devices carry a high risk of infection

A team of University of British Columbia scientists believes it has found a way to harness the anti-bacterial powers of silver without harming the patients it is used on.

Silver has long been researched as a way to keep implanted medical devices – catheters, feeding tubes, stents – free from bacteria, but no one has been able to successfully pull it off. Too much of the metal can be toxic, and coatings made from it have been overly complicated, lacked durability, become gummed up, or haven’t adhered well to surfaces, according to a news release from UBC.

The UBC team’s silver-based coating appears to circumvent these issues, though. A combination of silver nitrate, dopamine and two hydrophilic polymers, the coating slowly releases silver ions in controlled quantities. It repels live and dead bacteria from the implanted medical devices, but doesn’t harm human cells.

The research team has run two successful tests with it. In a 30-day trial, which placed a medical device in an environment with high concentrations of diverse and resilient bacteria, the device came away bacteria free. The coating performed just as well in a seven-day trial with live rats, according to the team.

Co-senior author Dirk Lange said other silver-based coatings rely on bacteria to actually land on the device before they can be killed.

“This results in dead bacteria building up on the surface over time and rendering the device ineffective,” he said.

Their coating, by comparison, slowly releases the silver and kills the bacteria before it ever touches the medical devices. This is how it’s able to last 30 days bacteria free.

The team says use of their coating could be relatively cheap too. They estimate it would cost 50 cents to add it to a catheter.

If their work passes clinical trials, the coating could be in use and preventing infections within the next decade.

READ ALSO: Gelatin could hold the key to developing electronic ‘smart skins’: UBC study

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and MedicineresearchUBC

Previous story
Indigenous women more likely to face violence if they were a child in care: report
Next story
North Island-Powell River MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

Just Posted

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was 105 years ago. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

Sue Moen is championing the idea of a YIMBY (Yes in my backyard) group in Campbell River. The Rose Harbour development is an example of the community coming together to show the need for beneficial housing projects. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River group wants to say “Yes in my backyard”

Satellite Campus program workshop facilitator Avis O’Brien works with a group of children on Cape Mudge to create a cedar weave wrap of a residential school desk, which is on display at the Campbell River Art Gallery as part of the current exhibition, Distant Relatives. Photo courtesy Campbell River Art Gallery
Campbell River Art Gallery looks to showcase art from remote communities in new exhibition

Campbell River has moved to Stage 1 watering restrictions. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River to introduce water restrictions May 1