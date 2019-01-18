U.S. university investigates blackface, slur in video

The University of Oklahoma is looking into a video posted to social media

The University of Oklahoma says it’s investigating after a video began circulating on social media showing one of its students wearing black paint on her face and using a racial epithet.

The video posted Friday to Twitter shows two women, one of whom is wearing black paint on her face and hands and uses a racial slur.

READ MORE: Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

OU’s Office of University Community confirmed in a statement Friday that an OU student was in the video, which it described as “inappropriate and derogatory.” The statement says university officials are following up with the students.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment further.

READ MORE: Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

The university in 2015 severed ties with a fraternity and expelled two students after several members took part in a racist chant caught on video that referenced lynching.

The Associated Press

