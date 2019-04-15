(File photo)

U.S. man sues parents for getting rid of his vast porn collection

The 40-year-old man is seeking damages of $87,000

An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.

The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.

He says that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing. His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as “Frisky Business” and “Big Bad Grannys.”

The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man’s father, who told his son, “I did you a big favour by getting rid of all this stuff.”

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.

READ MORE: Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to boost presence overseas to attract more international students
Next story
Missing and murdered Indigenous women’s inquiry wages court fight for RCMP files

Just Posted

An amazing weekend of Junior B hockey in Campbell River at Cyclone Taylor Cup

Best of the best come to town, and everyone wins (but especially the Revelstoke Grizzlies)

Campbell River housing advocates: announced supportive housing ‘will have a huge impact’

Supportive housing ‘will fill a gap in the current housing options by offering integrated support’

City of Campbell River will look elsewhere for a place to put a drag strip

City sees value in the project and wants to support it, but it won’t be at the airport

Strathcona Regional District board finalizes water rate hikes for Area D

Area D Director and three other directors vote against motions for increases

Strathcona Regional District board includes per-meeting hike in remuneration raise

CAO will also put together a report to see how other regions handle same-day meeting pay

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read