Two children missing at lake near Chilliwack after off-road vehicle accident

B.C. Coroner’s Service has been deployed to investigate ‘the potential deaths of two children’

An RCMP dive team was deployed to Foley Lake near Chilliwack Sunday (May 3) to search for two youths lost in an ATV accident.

A small army of emergency responders answered a call just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon after a side-by-side (SxS) offroad vehicle carrying a family of five ended up in water 15 feet deep.

Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said officers, firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue responded.

“Two adults and one child were able to escape,” she said. “But the two remaining youth passengers are unaccounted for.”

Vrolyk said the B.C. Coroner’s Service has been deployed to investigate “the potential deaths of two children.”

• RELATED: Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Chilliwack has died

