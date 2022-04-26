The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

fire

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement

Just Posted

The de Havilland Beaver restored by Sealand Aviation is hoisted into place at the Campbellton entrance to Campbell River at 14th Ave. and Highway 19 Monday, April 25 in a 10-year Campbellton Neighbourhood Association project to create a tribute to the city's aviation history. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Decade long effort to install floatplane tribute to Campbell River’s aviation history comes to fruition

The Quadra Island Disaster Preparedness Expo will be held at the Quadra Island Community Centre on May 14. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island Disaster Prep. Expo ‘great education and fun for the whole family’

More funding is coming to the Strathcona Food Hub this year. File photo
Strathcona Food Hub receives funding from United Way

Time Well Wasted will provide the music for the 14th annual Dancing & Tapas Rotary fundraiser on April 30. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Dancing & Tapas returns with great food, great entertainment and supporting a great cause