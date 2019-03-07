A firefighter cleans up debris at an accident at Dogwood Street and Hilchey Road Thursday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Two-vehicle accident blocks Campbell River intersection

Access to Dogwood Street from Hilchey Road was blocked this afternoon because of an accident.

A white pickup truck and black SUV were involved in a collision around 3 p.m. The presence or extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Most Read