Two Vancouver Island workers airlifted to hospital after roof collapse

Two workers were airlifted to hospital Sunday afternoon, following a roof collapse in Errington.
The incident took place on a property in the 1800 block of Steelhead Place at approximately 2 p.m.
Members from the Errington and Parksville fire departments attended.
A responder on the scene said the workers suffered undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries after a roof collapsed while they were doing some deconstruction work.
RELATED: Tree nearly splits Parksville home in half during windstorm
“It looked like a two-storey building became a one-storey building,” a witness said.
They were pinned under some rubble and had to be rescued before being taken by helicopter to hospital in Victoria.
— NEWS Staff
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter