Two workers were taken to hospital on Sunday, March 3, after being pinned in a structure on a property on Steelhead Place in Errington. (Peter McCully photo)

Two Vancouver Island workers airlifted to hospital after roof collapse

Incident took place in Errington; injuries called ‘non-life-threatening’

  • Mar. 3, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Two workers were airlifted to hospital Sunday afternoon, following a roof collapse in Errington.

The incident took place on a property in the 1800 block of Steelhead Place at approximately 2 p.m.

Members from the Errington and Parksville fire departments attended.

A responder on the scene said the workers suffered undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries after a roof collapsed while they were doing some deconstruction work.

RELATED: Tree nearly splits Parksville home in half during windstorm

“It looked like a two-storey building became a one-storey building,” a witness said.

They were pinned under some rubble and had to be rescued before being taken by helicopter to hospital in Victoria.

— NEWS Staff

