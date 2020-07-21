(Pexels)

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Two U.S. boaters received $1,000 fines from the Canadian Border Services Agency after B.C. RCMP discovered they entered Canadian waters under false pretenses.

In a Tuesday (July 21) release, RCMP said the first boater received their fine from the Pacific Shiprider Program after crossing into Canadian waters on July 10.

“It was clear the persons on this vessel had misstated their intention to travel to Alaska and had entered Canada for the purposes of tourism,” RCMP said. Non-essential travel across the U.S.–Canada border has been banned since mid-March, with the current closure set to expire on Aug. 21.

Mounties said a whale watching vessel also crossed the border on Friday (July 17) and was escorted back to U.S. waters.

Both vessel operators received a $1,000 fine after the Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed they had violated the Quarantine Act.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

READ MORE: B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

Just Posted

Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

City says they’re working with Emterra to find another location

COVID and a time of isolation – an artist’s personal observation

We kick off a new series centred around artists with a feature on Ken Blackburn’s recent work

Storm sign big blue line presence

Benjamin Northcott led his Midget Prep U18 team in assists last season

Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

The long overdue survey along the northwest coast of the Island will provide data to chalk out emergency planning for communities at risk

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Most Read