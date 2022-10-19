Two suspected homicides being investigated by Vancouver Island major crimes unit

Police said there is not believed to be any risk to the public

Saanich police closed off parts of Bethune Avenue as part of an investigation into a pair of homicides which are believed to be related Wednesday (Oct. 19). (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

A pair of suspected homicides that police say appear to be related are being investigated in Saanich as two areas were seen cordoned off in the community throughout the day on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

In a news release, Saanich Police said they are working with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on the investigation, and one male has been arrested.

“At this time investigators feel there is no risk to the public. More information is expected to be released later,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a Wednesday statement.

Motorists were warned they could expect traffic delays and police presence in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue and on Blanchard Street at Saanich Road.

Sometime in the morning on Wednesday, a home on Bethune Avenue was marked off with police tape and multiple police vehicles were on site.

In the late afternoon, more police tape and vehicles could be seen in the area of Blanchard Street and Saanich Road.

ALSO READ: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department