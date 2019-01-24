The view from the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Review)

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

  • Jan. 24, 2019 2:44 p.m.
  • News

This morning Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to a call from two skiers who had been involved in an avalanche in an out of bounds area on Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skiers called the RCMP who notified Search and Rescue, said a news release from the RCMP.

Search and rescue air lifted the skiers to Queen Victoria Hospital. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP recommend that all back country users carry the proper supplies for their activity, including preparations for overnight stays.

Emergency equipment such as avalanche beacons, probes and shovels are essential. Furthermore, taking Avalanche Safety Training Level 1 is a wise investment in time and money to make these ventures safe and enjoyable.

All recreational users are encouraged to access Avalanche Canada and the Canadian Avalanche Association’s website to update themselves on current avalanche conditions int he area they are planning to travel to.

Previous story
Campbell River students push city for solar-powered street lamps
Next story
Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Just Posted

Campbell River students push city for solar-powered street lamps

Petition asks city to replace street lights to save money and reduce pollution

Campbell River literary festival again features top authors, newcomers

Dr. Brian Goldman will be among the writers at Words on the Water this March

Shelter Point reaps rewards for artisanal whisky distilled from local grain

Oyster River-based company takes home crop of medals at Canadian Whisky Awards

Storm part ways with head coach Cam Basarab

Former associate Mike Wilson takes over behind the Campbell River bench

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

Warning: Naked body art in article

Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Current city bylaws mandate that cats must be under their owner’s control in public spaces

Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos

Student at centre of video says he has nothing to apologize for

Ottawa strikes $40M research deal on 5G technology with Huawei rival Nokia

Funding comes in midst of Huawei national security review

Most Read