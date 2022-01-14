Two Quadra Island hearings postponed due to Omicron variant

Gowlland Harbour and Quadra Island Golf Club hearings were scheduled for January, now moved to April

Two major Quadra Island-developments are going to take a bit longer to see completion thanks to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Public hearings for the Schellinck development and the Quadra Links development were scheduled for Jan. 18 and 19 respectively. However, Quadra Island director Jim Abram requested that the Strathcona Regional District board reschedule the meetings because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant.

The Schellinck project is to create 51 residential lots, a campground, marina and two parks in the Gowlland Harbour area of Quadra Island. The SRD was originally approached in 2010 about the project, which has been delayed for numerous reasons throughout the years. The Quadra Links application is to build a 30-space recreational vehicle site on land owned by the Quadra Island golf club. That application was made in May, 2021.

Cortes Island director Noba Anderson was concerned that rescheduling the hearing would just prolong the delays for the projects, especially the Gowlland Harbour project which has been on the books in various ways for over 10 years.

“I just continue to be uncomfortable with delaying things for so long,” Anderson said during the Jan. 12 board meeting. “We’ve delayed this (public hearing) for a year and a half…I certainly hear the concerns about wanting to have a good in-person component to it, but we are government, and we do need to move forward on these things.”

Area D director Brenda Leigh said that “it’s the developer that dragged it on for 10 years and just recently reapplied, so I don’t see why we have to react.

“We have to act responsibly with regards to health and safety of everyone.”

Both motions to reschedule passed, and the public hearings are going to be scheduled for late April 2022 pending the COVID-19 situation.

RELATED: Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

Strathcona Regional District to re-start public hearings in September



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes IslandGovernmentLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District